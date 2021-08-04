ENG vs IND: Team India pacers trigger monumental England collapse, hosts fold for 183

England lost six wickets for just 22 runs going from 138/3 to 160/9 and eventually were bowled out for 183 in a monumental collapse on Day 1 in the first innings of the first Test against India. The match was nicely poised at the tea break with Joe Root leading England's fightback with his 50th half-century in Test matches and the visitors taking wickets at crucial moments, but it was all India in the final session.