ENG vs IND: Team India pacers trigger monumental England collapse, hosts fold for 183
Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief taking four wickets and was ably supported by Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.
Team India celebrating Zak Crawley's wicket in the first session | Photo: BCCI
England lost six wickets for just 22 runs going from 138/3 to 160/9 and eventually were bowled out for 183 in a monumental collapse on Day 1 in the first innings of the first Test against India. The match was nicely poised at the tea break with Joe Root leading England's fightback with his 50th half-century in Test matches and the visitors taking wickets at crucial moments, but it was all India in the final session.