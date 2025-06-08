India has commenced its preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England with an intense training session at Lord’s. The series is set to begin on 20 June, and it will be led by the new captain, Shubman Gill.

Fresh from their arrival in the UK, the Indian Test team, led by Shubman Gill, immediately engaged in rigorous training sessions, initiating their preparations for the five-Test series that will kick off the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This series also marks the dawn of a new chapter for Indian cricket, following the Test retirements of key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India is striving to secure a Test series victory in England for the first time since 2007.

The pace attack consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh, along with new captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, trained under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The BCCI provided a sneak peek of India's training session on their social media, captioning it, "First sight of #TeamIndia getting into the groove in England."

The five-match series is set to begin on June 20 in Leeds, with the action then moving to Birmingham for the second Test. The third Test will take place at Lord's Cricket Ground, starting on July 10. Old Trafford and Kennington Oval will host the fourth and fifth Tests of the series, respectively.

In the wake of Rohit Sharma's Test retirement, Gill has been named India's 37th Test captain. He has played as an opener and number three batter for India in Tests. Over 32 Tests, Gill has amassed 1893 runs at an average of 35.1, including five centuries and seven fifties.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Also read| 'Shreyas Iyer should've slapped me, I deserve it': Shashank Singh on run-out dismissal in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2