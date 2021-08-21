ENG vs IND: R Ashwin reveals what James Anderson said to Jasprit Bumrah at the end of Day 3

The second Test between England and India at Lord's last week saw some enthralling cricket but was also witness to the tempers flaring up from both sides especially after that one over late on Day 3 where Jasprit Bumrah brought his aggressive attacking bowling plan against England's No 11, James Anderson.

Bumrah peppered Anderson with a few short balls while bowling four no-balls in the same over. After Anderson was bowled on the final ball of the day, the veteran pacer seemed rattled after Bumrah's over and exchanged few words with the Indian seamer as the players started to walk off towards the dressing room.

In an over, Bumrah delivered four no-balls by overstepping the crease. It was the same over in which the paceman bowled a few short-pitch balls with Anderson on strike, which made the Englishman irk enough to grumble and protest out loud. It didn't seem if Anderson said something serious or abusive but it definitely irked skipper Virat Kohli, who gave Anderson back in India's second innings while batting.

Now, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fielding coach R Sridhar talking about the same on the former's YouTube channel in a chat, have revealed what really happened and what did Anderson say to Bumrah.

"Previously, there was an unwritten rule among fast bowlers: The fast bowlers club. While one is bowling to the other, ‘thou shall not bowl bouncers, beamers and extremely quick deliveries. Bowl full once and get him out. An understanding’,” R Sridhar said on the whole Anderson-Bumrah episode.

“The thing was, Jimmy [Anderson] was like ‘Hey mate! Why are you bowling so fast? Am I doing the same to you?’"Ashwin said. “The beauty about that is, looks like Jimmy had told Boom [Bumrah], ‘All these while, you were bowling in the 80 mph, suddenly on seeing me, why are you bowling in the 90 mph?’” Ashwin further added.

“So after the innings, the boys were walking back to the dressing room. Then, Bumrah walked past Jimmy and just patted at him, so as to tell him that it [bouncers] wasn’t intentional. We all know Bumrah. He is such a nice guy. So he had gone to talk to him and end the matter, but Jimmy brushed him aside,” Sridhar chipped in.

“Brushing him aside, he had told him “You bowl only 85 mph to the other batters, you are bowling 90 mph to me. This is cheating. I won’t accept,” Sridhar further added.

A few words more were exchanged between the two teams when Bumrah was batting alongside Mohammed Shami and both had plundered an unbeaten partnership of 89 runs, helping India gain a 271-run lead, which proved to be quite a handful as the tourists won the game by 151 runs.