ENG vs IND: Moeen Ali recalled to hosts' squad for the Lord's Test

England's off-spinning all-rounder, Moeen Ali has been recalled to the Test squad for the second of the five-match series against India, starting at the Lord's in London on Thursday, August 12. Moeen, who last played a Test match in February against this very opposition in Chennai, will return to the side following another failure from the top-order in the Trent Bridge Test.

According to the Guardian, Nottinghamshire opening batsman Haseeb Hameed too may return along with Moeen for the balance of the side as England played four seamers, including Sam Curran and no spinner in the first Test. Moeen Ali has been in sensational form in The Hundred as the captain of Birmingham Phoenix smashing runs, taking wickets as his knock of 59 off just 28 balls was crucial in them reaching 184-5 against the Welsh Fire, which they won easily following Imran Tahir's hat-trick.

England were rescued by the skipper Joe Root's 21st Test ton after the visiting Indian team had taken a 95-run lead in the first innings and Rory Burns and Xak Crawley fell cheaply in the second innings as well, but Root's 109-run knock with contributions from Jonny Bairstow and Curran.

India needed 157 runs with 9 wickets in the tank to win the match on the final day but relentless rains led to a washout and the game ended in a draw.

England squad for Lord's Test: Joe Root(c), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood