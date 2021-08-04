ENG vs IND: 'Lord' Shardul Thakur trends after pacer takes two wickets in one over, removes Joe Root

The crisis man for Team India with the ball in the recent few series, Shardul Thakur was at it again in the first Test against England as he provided his side with the most important breakthrough of the opposition skipper Joe Root and took one more wicket in the same over.

Joe Root was the lone mad standing for England as their middle-order collapsed after the tea break. Apart from Root, no one was able to offer much resistance as Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler got out in quick succession and for India, they desperately need to get rid of Root, who could prove to be a threat had he been there for a long time in the middle.

A change in the bowling did the trick for the Indian team as Shardul Thakur not just removed Root but also dismissed Ollie Robinson in the same over.

It's not new for Thakur as in the limited-overs series against England in March earlier this year, Thakur took two wickets in one over in three consecutive matches - two T20Is and one ODI.

However, this one was much more impactful and highly troubling for the England side as they lost their only hope, Root.

Thakur first trapped Root with a full ball that came back in sharply and it was plumb in front. Three balls later, Robinson went for an ugly hoick but straight into the hands of the mid-on fielder and England were 155/8 and Thakur had suddenly two wickets in his kitty.

The users on Twitter appreciated 'Lord' Shardul Thakur and joked that they were lucky that they were living in the same era as Thakur. Many users also commended the fact that it has become his habit to take two wickets in a row. Here are some of the reactions:

Lord Shardul Thakur takes the huge wicket of Joe Root! He’s dismissed LBW and walks for 64. He played a great innings but Thakur takes the scalp. #IENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 4, 2021

BOW BEFORE YOUR PALGHAR LORD SHARDUL THAKUR #ENGvsIND — hmmmmm (@gupshup__) August 4, 2021

We believe in Lord Shardul Thakur supremacy — Indom (@IndomitableRVS) August 4, 2021

Do you all realize how lucky we're to be in the same era as Lord Shardul Thakur? — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 4, 2021

Shardul Thakur and his double-wicket overs. — .. (@etoveselo) August 4, 2021

Shardul Thakur under Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/1hN6qF41pg — Aivy (@VamosVirat) August 4, 2021

#ENGvsIND India when they need the wicket of Joe Root: Lord help me! Shardul Thakur: pic.twitter.com/11XaUmfbxn — CricketNews.com (@cricketnews_com) August 4, 2021