ENG vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane comes with epic response to trollers after return to form with 61 at Lord's

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was a little under pressure coming into the second Test against England after a string of low scores. Since that 112-run knock in Melbourne last year against Australia, Rahane only had one fifty-plus score since then in 13 innings before this game and scored just five runs in the one innings he batted in the first Test.

But, Rahane is a player made for tough situations and he made it count when it mattered the most. India, after conceding a 27-run first-innings lead, were under pressure as they lost both the openers and skipper Virat Kohli at the score of 55.

Rahane, along with Pujara, who was also under pressure due to the lack of runs under his belt, combined to stage a comeback for their side. Both of them knew what they were up against and what they had to do. They ground out the first couple of sessions and took India's lead beyond 100 to give them hope of setting a good fourth innings target for England.

Rahane brought up his half-century and ended up scoring invaluable 61 runs for his team and it was a welcome return for him into the form after having faced a lot of flak for getting out cheaply in the last few Test matches he has played.

One day after the game, Rahane has responded to the trollers with a post on Instagram. Rahane posted a picture of himself with all smiles with the caption, "My reaction when the trolls get trolled!"

India eventually got a 271-run lead in the second innings and Rahane remained the highest scorer for his side in the innings and the visitors won the game by 151 runs in the end.