ENG vs IND, 3rd Test weather update: Will rain in Leeds affect Day 1 play in Headingley?

India is all set to face England in the third Test from Wednesday and the Virat Kohli-led side will be eager to consolidate their lead in the five-match Test series.

India had defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's to gain a 1-0 lead after the first Test ended in a draw due to rain.

The Indian pacers led a spirited comeback to win the second Test by 151 runs after India had set a target of 271 in the fourth innings. Ajinkya Rahane-Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami's partnerships were the cause of India's win with the bat.

How will the weather behave at Headingley in Leeds?

Leeds a very windy city and as expected, the weather forecast is for low temperature. It could range between 18 and 22 degrees across five days of the third Test.

As for rain, there is the prediction for some on the fifth day, i.e. if the match extended that far. Leaving that, there is no prediction for rain.

How will the pitch be at Headingley in Leeds?

The Headingley Carnegie pitch mostly assists seamers and could keep the Indian pace trio a happy bunch. The Men in Blue could again go in by four-seamers and one spinner formula.

It is not confirmed that R Ashwin would be part of the playing squad or would warm the benches for a little while more, but giving him a chance could prove vital as England are getting in left-handed batsmen.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood/ Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj