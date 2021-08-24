ENG vs IND 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs India match in Leeds
ENG vs IND Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd Test, England vs India Dream 11 Team Player List.
Karen Noronha
India's fantastic win at Lord's against England in the 2nd Test will forever be remembered but now its time to move on as the two sides clash in the 3rd Test at Leeds.
The visitors are leading the five-match test series 1-0 after the first clash ended in a draw.
The Indian pacers led a spirited comeback to win the second Test by 151 runs after India had set a target of 271 in the fourth innings. Ajinkya Rahane-Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami's partnerships were the cause of India's win with the bat.
Dream11 Prediction – England vs India – 3rd Test in Leeds 2021
ENG vs IND Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs India 3rd Test
England vs India 3rd Test My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, KL Rahul
All-rounders: Moeen Ali
Bowlers: James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ollie Robinson
ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs
England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood/ Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England vs India 3rd Test My Dream11 Playing XI
Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root, KL Rahul, Moeen Ali, James Anderson (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ollie Robinson
England vs India 3rd Test Match Details
The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds from August 25-29. The match will be telecasted by Sony Sports Network on Sony Six and Sony Six HD and it will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.
Squads
England: Joe Root(c), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood
India: Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane(vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.