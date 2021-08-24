ENG vs IND 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs India match in Leeds

India's fantastic win at Lord's against England in the 2nd Test will forever be remembered but now its time to move on as the two sides clash in the 3rd Test at Leeds.

The visitors are leading the five-match test series 1-0 after the first clash ended in a draw.

The Indian pacers led a spirited comeback to win the second Test by 151 runs after India had set a target of 271 in the fourth innings. Ajinkya Rahane-Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami's partnerships were the cause of India's win with the bat.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs India – 3rd Test in Leeds 2021

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ollie Robinson

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood/ Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England vs India 3rd Test My Dream11 Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root, KL Rahul, Moeen Ali, James Anderson (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ollie Robinson

England vs India 3rd Test Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds from August 25-29. The match will be telecasted by Sony Sports Network on Sony Six and Sony Six HD and it will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Squads

England: Joe Root(c), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood

India: Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane(vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.