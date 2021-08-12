ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli loses toss yet again, Joe Root opts to field and R Ashwin misses again

Indian skipper Virat Kohli loses the toss as Joe Root has put India to bat first at Lord's, London. While England has made three changes, India had one forced change and that sees R Ashwin again missing out.

Englan got Hameed for Crawley, Wood for Broad, and Ali for Lawrence. As for India, Ishant Sharma comes in for injured Shardul Thakur.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Preview

The five-match Test series between England and India got off to an amazing start with the match set up for an enthralling finish on the finl day with the visitors requiring 156 runs to win and the hosts needing nine wickets. But, incessant rain throughout Day 5 meant the game ended in a dull draw.

Promising weather this week in London promises to be a mouthwatering contest at the Lord's. While England will look to sort out their issues with the bat, especially the top order as apart from Joe Root, no one was able to contribute with anything of note.

On the other hand, India too had their issues with the bat as No 3, 4 and 5 of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply putting the pressure on the middle-order and the day was saved by the lower order giving them a healthy first-innings lead.