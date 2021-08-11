ENG vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs India match in London

The five-match Test series between England and India got off to an amazing start with the match set up for an enthralling finish on the finl day with the visitors requiring 156 runs to win and the hosts needing nine wickets. But, incessant rain throughout Day 5 meant the game ended in a dull draw.

Promising weather this week in London promises to be a mouthwatering contest at the Lord's. While England will look to sort out their issues with the bat, especially the top order as apart from Joe Root, no one was able to contribute with anything of note.

On the other hand, India too had their issues with the bat as No 3, 4 and 5 of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply putting the pressure on the middle-order and the day was saved by the lower order giving them a healthy first-innings lead.

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England vs India 2nd Test Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London from August 12-16. The match will be telecasted by Sony Sports Network on Sony Six and Sony Six HD and it will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Squads

England: Joe Root(c), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood

India: Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane(vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.