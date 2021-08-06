ENG vs IND 1st Test: Will Day 3 at Trent Bridge be washed out due to rain?

Another stop-start day of Test cricket beckons at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as there is rain predicted throughout the day, even though the intensity differs hourly. The second day of the first Test match between England and India witnessed the play of just 33.4 overs as bad light interrupted the game first in the second session and then the drizzle arrived.

Like the second day, the first couple of hours seem the most encouraging as far as the possibility of play is concerned as just a few drops are predicted in that period. However, the situation gets a little murkier as the day progresses with a chance of thunderstorms.

The clouds will remain throughout the day and the sun might peep for a few minutes here and there but chances of full 98 overs of play look grim.

Team India ended the second day at 125/4 in 46.4 overs as after a fantastic 97-run opening partnership, the visitors lost wickets in clumps.

They first lost Rohit Sharma at the stroke of lunch to Ollie Robinson and then Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in consecutive deliveries to James Anderson's outstanding swing bowling.

If that wasn't enough, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was involved in a mix-up with KL Rahul and was run out as he was late in turning around and reaching the non-striker's end. India were reduced to 112/4 before Rishabh Pant and Rahul took India to the end of the day's play.