1st Test: Pacers, openers give India advantage on Day 1 after England were bowled out for 183

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul remained unscathed in the one hour they had to play out before the stumps as they signed off a day that belonged to the visitors after they had bowled England out for 183 runs in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Both Rohit and Rahul played to their strengths and left the balls that were doing a bit from the surface and ensured they didn't lose any wickets in the 13 overs they had to play out. While they still trail by 162 runs, India will be happy that they still have all the 10 wickets in the bank.

The ball was swinging throughout on a day which saw typical English weather, it was sunny for the majority of the first half, it suddenly got cloudy in the latter half and started to assist the seamers and the Indian pacer had the last laugh.

India started the day with a fabulous delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Rory Burns in the first over itself, after which Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley rebuilt for almost the entire first session before a late review from India after Rishabh Pant's persistence gave them their second wicket.

India start the Test series with a bang.

The second session almost played similar to the first where England lost a wicket soon after the lunch break in the form of Sibley, but Joe Root played a splendid knock and reached his 50th half-century. He stitched a 72-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow for the fourth wicket and the hosts were starting to dictate terms before another lucky review from India and they had Bairstow at the stroke of the tea.

The third session was all India as Mohammed Shami completed his over and got rid of Dan Lawrence on the last delivery of that over. Soon Bumrah was back in action with the wicket of Buttler and they all fell soon like nine pins.

Shardul Thakur had another field day with the big wicket of Root and Ollie Robinson in the same over and Bumrah dismissed Stuart Broad trapping him LBW and the hosts had lost six wickets for just 22 runs.

If not for a 27-run cameo from Sam Curran, England wouldn't have reached 183 with Bumrah taking his fourth bowling a peach of a yorker to dismiss James Anderson.

Team India will now be hoping that their openers get them through the first hour like they did in the last hour of the first day and then middle-order can build on it to gain a sizeable first-innings lead.