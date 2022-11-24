ENG vs ENG L: Ben Foakes brilliant leg-side stumping sends back Jack Haynes, Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

England is getting ready for the forthcoming Test series against Pakistan. The team, headed by Ollie Pope, is now in Abu Dhabi, playing a practice game against the England Lions. While the batters enjoyed batting on the flat deck of Tolerance Oval, the wicketkeepers found it difficult to keep the ball in play after pitching, especially for spinners.

But, as with Ben Foakes, England's wicketkeeper was at his finest best, making fantastic saves from behind the wicket. In addition, Foakes performed a superb stumping, which shocked everyone. The ball was doing enough to worry the batter when Will Jacks bowled off-spin.

The England wicketkeeper performed an excellent job of catching the ball on one of the deliveries, despite the ball turning sharply. He added to the excitement by flicking the ball back towards the stumps, spotting the batter well outside the popping crease.

Returning to England's batting, Ollie Pope led the team from the front with a 120-ball 146. Will Jacks and Zak Crawley both made valuable contributions, Crawley was run out four runs short of his century, but Jacks made an 84 from 48 balls. Ben Foakes added a useful 48(62).

Meanwhile, England's top pacer Jofra Archer was back in action, bowling at a decent tempo. Archer bowled nine overs for the England Lions, conceding 38 runs but failing to take a wicket. Archer, on the other hand, once knocked Crawley's helmet off with a crisp bouncer.

