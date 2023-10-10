Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

England dominates Bangladesh in World Cup 2023 with stellar performances from Malan, Root, and Topley

After a resounding victory against Afghanistan, Bangladesh entered the World Cup 2023 with high hopes. However, facing the defending champions. England proved to be a different challenge altogether. The clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala saw Bangladesh succumb to a 137-run defeat against England.

Historically, Bangladesh has often performed well against England in World Cups, winning two out of four encounters before this game. But this time, England left no room for their opponents to breathe. Jos Buttler's team rebounded after a tough start, where they suffered a nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand.

Bangladesh's decision to replace the experienced Mahmudullah with Mahedi Hasan didn't yield the desired results. Mahedi did manage to take four wickets but conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.87. After choosing to field first, Shakib Al Hasan's team found themselves in trouble as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan formed a formidable opening partnership of 115 runs.

Bairstow, celebrating his 100th ODI, contributed $2 runs before Shakib dismissed him. Following that, Malan and Joe Root continued to pile on the misery for Bangladesh, adding 151 runs for the second wicket. Malan reached his century off just 91 balls, becoming the fastest batter to score six centuries in ODIs. He went on to amass 140 runs from 107 deliveries, including 16 fours and five sixes Root maintained his excellent form, scoring 82 runs from 68 balls. Root's innings also saw him surpass Graham Gooch as England's leading run-scorer in World Cups, and he now has his sights set on the 1000-nun mark.

Once Jos Buttler departed after a quick cameo of 20 off 10 balls, England struggled in the death overs. In the final 10 overs, they managed to score only 66 runs and lost seven wickets. Nevertheless, England finished with a formidable total of 364 for nine in their allotted 50 overs.

Chasing the daunting target, Bangladesh faced an uphill battle. Litton Das gave his team a flying start by smashing three consecutive fours off Chris Woakes. However, their joy was short-lived as Reece Topley, who replaced Moeen Ali in England's XI, removed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto in successive balls. Shakib, expected to anchor the innings, was dismissed by Topley. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave Woakes his first wicket, and Litton, despite looking fluent, fell after scoring a half-century off 38 balls.

With Bangladesh struggling at 49 for four in 8.3 overs, Litton and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Litton scored 76 runs from 66 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, before Woakes found his outside edge. Mushfiqur Rahim played a solid innings, contributing 51 runs off 64 balls before becoming Topley's fourth victim From that point onwards, it was just a matter of time before England sealed their victory. Towhid Hridoy labored to 39 runs off 61 balls, but his stay in the middle was cut short by Liam Livingstone.

In the end, Bangladesh was bowled out for 227 in 48 2 overs. The Tigers will aim to bounce back when they face New Zealand in their next match in Chennai.