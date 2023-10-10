Headlines

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

Batters who have scored century in ongoing World Cup 2023

Students who secured high-paying jobs; not from IIT, IIM

Benefits of rosemary water for hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

HomeCricket

Cricket

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

England dominates Bangladesh in World Cup 2023 with stellar performances from Malan, Root, and Topley

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a resounding victory against Afghanistan, Bangladesh entered the World Cup 2023 with high hopes. However, facing the defending champions. England proved to be a different challenge altogether. The clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala saw Bangladesh succumb to a 137-run defeat against England.

Historically, Bangladesh has often performed well against England in World Cups, winning two out of four encounters before this game. But this time, England left no room for their opponents to breathe. Jos Buttler's team rebounded after a tough start, where they suffered a nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand.

Bangladesh's decision to replace the experienced Mahmudullah with Mahedi Hasan didn't yield the desired results. Mahedi did manage to take four wickets but conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.87. After choosing to field first, Shakib Al Hasan's team found themselves in trouble as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan formed a formidable opening partnership of 115 runs.

Bairstow, celebrating his 100th ODI, contributed $2 runs before Shakib dismissed him. Following that, Malan and Joe Root continued to pile on the misery for Bangladesh, adding 151 runs for the second wicket. Malan reached his century off just 91 balls, becoming the fastest batter to score six centuries in ODIs. He went on to amass 140 runs from 107 deliveries, including 16 fours and five sixes Root maintained his excellent form, scoring 82 runs from 68 balls. Root's innings also saw him surpass Graham Gooch as England's leading run-scorer in World Cups, and he now has his sights set on the 1000-nun mark.

Once Jos Buttler departed after a quick cameo of 20 off 10 balls, England struggled in the death overs. In the final 10 overs, they managed to score only 66 runs and lost seven wickets. Nevertheless, England finished with a formidable total of 364 for nine in their allotted 50 overs.

Chasing the daunting target, Bangladesh faced an uphill battle. Litton Das gave his team a flying start by smashing three consecutive fours off Chris Woakes. However, their joy was short-lived as Reece Topley, who replaced Moeen Ali in England's XI, removed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto in successive balls. Shakib, expected to anchor the innings, was dismissed by Topley. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave Woakes his first wicket, and Litton, despite looking fluent, fell after scoring a half-century off 38 balls.

With Bangladesh struggling at 49 for four in 8.3 overs, Litton and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Litton scored 76 runs from 66 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, before Woakes found his outside edge. Mushfiqur Rahim played a solid innings, contributing 51 runs off 64 balls before becoming Topley's fourth victim From that point onwards, it was just a matter of time before England sealed their victory. Towhid Hridoy labored to 39 runs off 61 balls, but his stay in the middle was cut short by Liam Livingstone.

In the end, Bangladesh was bowled out for 227 in 48 2 overs. The Tigers will aim to bounce back when they face New Zealand in their next match in Chennai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I love a saree...': Alia Bhatt reveals why she ditched lehenga at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

IMD weather update: Rains predicted in THESE cities, know here

Flop daughter of 70's superstar actress, became star with a hit song in 1996, career got ruined after…

'BJP to get record victory this time': CM Shivraj Chouhan shows confidence ahead of MP assembly polls 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE