ENG vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Bangladesh match in Abu Dhabi

The 20th match of Group 1 of the Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will see England face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. The two teams have met 4 times in this format, with each side having managed to win two-two games each.

England had last played against West Indies where they won the game by 6 wickets. Windies had only managed to score 55 runs for the loss of all their 10 wickets which was chased down by England in the 9th over itself.

As for Bangladesh, they, on the other hand, last played against Sri Lanka. While batting first, Bangladesh stacked 171 runs, but the Lankan side chased it down in the 19th over of the game.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs Bangladesh – Match No 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Bangladesh

England vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Jason Roy, Naim Sheikh, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mustafizur Rahman, Tymal Mills

ENG vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler(wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

England vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jason Roy, Naim Sheikh, Dawid Malan, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Moeen Ali (VC), Mahedi Hasan, Adil Rashid, Mustafizur Rahman, Tymal Mills

England vs Bangladesh Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 27. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Tom Curran

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain