ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

England and Australia are set to face off in match number 36 of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday, November 4th. The highly anticipated match will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a scheduled start time of 2:00 pm IST.

Currently, Australia holds the third position in the points table, having secured 8 points from their six matches, with an impressive record of four victories. On the other hand, England, despite their valiant efforts, find themselves at the bottom of the table, having managed only a solitary win out of their six matches.

This clash between two cricketing powerhouses promises to be a thrilling encounter, as both teams strive to make their mark in the tournament. Australia, known for their formidable batting lineup and strong bowling attack, will be looking to maintain their winning streak and further solidify their position in the standings. Meanwhile, England, despite their recent struggles, possess a talented squad capable of turning the tables and causing an upset.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Australia ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, November 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time is the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Australia ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The England vs Australia ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including England vs Australia, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad offers something for every player. Pacers can exploit the swing, spinners can take advantage of the grip, and batters have the opportunity to score runs at this venue. The team that can effectively control both bowling and batting will gain a significant advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Ahmedabad predicts partly cloudy skies, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 35°C. The humidity level is expected to hover around 34 percent, while the wind speed will be a gentle 8 km/h. These conditions are notably humid for both teams.

Probabale playing XIs

England: Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Livingstone and Chris Woakes

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green

