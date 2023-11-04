Headlines

'The problem is that....': Ben Stokes reflects on England's disastrous World Cup campaign

Meet 27-year-old Indian who is key to Google and Microsoft's success in AI

Meet Hardik Pandya’s WC replacement, broke 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets in ODI

Major setback for India as Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, replacement announced

ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kerala man's old passport turns into wife's scribble pad, features 'coriander powder' and more

Meet 27-year-old Indian who is key to Google and Microsoft's success in AI

'The problem is that....': Ben Stokes reflects on England's disastrous World Cup campaign

Bollywood stars who are BTS fans

Best dry fruits for women in their 30s

7 health benefits of coconut sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Iski baraat nikalunga, band bajaunga': Arun's reply to Abhishek during fight leaves Bigg Boss 17 fans in splits

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17, talks social media negativity, getting trolled; Salman Khan advises him to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Check out all the details related to England vs Australia match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Ahmedabad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England and Australia are set to face off in match number 36 of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday, November 4th. The highly anticipated match will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a scheduled start time of 2:00 pm IST.

Currently, Australia holds the third position in the points table, having secured 8 points from their six matches, with an impressive record of four victories. On the other hand, England, despite their valiant efforts, find themselves at the bottom of the table, having managed only a solitary win out of their six matches.

This clash between two cricketing powerhouses promises to be a thrilling encounter, as both teams strive to make their mark in the tournament. Australia, known for their formidable batting lineup and strong bowling attack, will be looking to maintain their winning streak and further solidify their position in the standings. Meanwhile, England, despite their recent struggles, possess a talented squad capable of turning the tables and causing an upset.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Australia ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, November 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time is the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Australia ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The England vs Australia ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the England vs Australia ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including England vs Australia, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad offers something for every player. Pacers can exploit the swing, spinners can take advantage of the grip, and batters have the opportunity to score runs at this venue. The team that can effectively control both bowling and batting will gain a significant advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Ahmedabad predicts partly cloudy skies, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 35°C. The humidity level is expected to hover around 34 percent, while the wind speed will be a gentle 8 km/h. These conditions are notably humid for both teams.

Probabale playing XIs

England: Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Livingstone and Chris Woakes

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green

READ| ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Australia Match 36

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali 2023: 5 must-visit Indian cities to experience the festival of lights

'It was a real...': How Satya Nadella reacted on being told he is new Microsoft CEO

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE