ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Australia Match 36

ENG vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 36, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, England vs Australia.

England and Australia are set to clash in match 36 of the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023.

Currently, England finds themselves at the bottom of the points table, while Australia holds a respectable third position. Throughout the tournament, England has played six matches, managing to secure only one victory. In contrast, Australia has played six matches as well, emerging victorious in four of them.

In their most recent game against India, England suffered a defeat by a margin of 100 runs. Liam Livingstone, however, showcased his skills by scoring 27 runs for the team. On the other hand, Australia triumphed in their last match against New Zealand, winning by a narrow margin of 5 runs. David Warner and Travis Head were the stars of the game, smashing 81 and 109 runs respectively for Australia.

These two cricket powerhouses have faced each other a staggering 155 times in this format. England has emerged victorious in 87 of these encounters, while Australia has claimed victory in 63 matches.

Match Details

England vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 36

Date and Time: November 4, 2:00 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: David Warner (c), Joe Root, Travis Head (vc), Dawid Malan

All-rounder: David Willey

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins

ENG vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, David Willey, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, Mitchell Starc

