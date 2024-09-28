Twitter
ENG vs AUS 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone scripts history, becomes first batter to achieve this milestone at Lord's

Liam Livingstone's innings proved to be the turning point for England, as he remained unbeaten on 62 off just 27 balls.

Chankesh Rao

Sep 28, 2024

ENG vs AUS 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone scripts history, becomes first batter to achieve this milestone at Lord's
File Photo
England kept their hopes alive in the five-match ODI series by securing a commanding 186-run victory over Australia in the fourth game at Lords. Despite interruptions due to rain, the home team posted an impressive total of 312/5 in just 39 overs. Australia struggled to chase down the target and were bowled out for a mere 126 runs in 24.4 overs.

Liam Livingstone's innings proved to be the turning point for England, as he remained unbeaten on 62 off just 27 balls. Livingstone showcased his power-hitting ability by striking 7 sixes and 3 boundaries, achieving a strike rate of over 200.

Livingstone made history by scoring the fastest half-century at Lords, reaching the milestone off the 25th delivery he faced. This record was previously held by Mitchell Marsh, the current captain of Australia, who achieved a half-century in 26 balls. David Willey holds the third position with a 30-ball half-century against India in 2018, while Adam Gilchrist is now in fourth place with a 33-ball half-century in the 1999 World Cup final.

In the match, England batted first and posted a formidable total of 312 runs. Ben Duckett contributed with a crucial 63 off 62 balls, while Harry Brook and the captain played aggressive innings of 87 off 58 balls and 39 off 28 balls, respectively.

Matthew Potts was exceptional with the ball, taking four wickets in his 8-over spell, including two maiden overs. Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer also made significant contributions, with Carse taking three wickets and Archer dismissing two batsmen.

Also read| BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

 

 

