ENG vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, probable 11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs Australia Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List, AUS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, England vs Australia Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 04:44 PM IST

After beating West Indies, Ireland, and Pakistan, England dominated arch-rivals Australia in the T20I series. The two teams will now switch formats as they gear up for the 50-over series at Old Trafford.

The first will be played on Friday evening and will be Australia's first ODI game after March 2020. They had beaten New Zealand six months ago, but before that they had lost to India and South Africa. 

 

When and where to watch England vs Australia, 1st ODI

Where and when is the England vs Australia, 1st ODI match being played?

The England vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played on September 11, 2020, at Old Trafford Manchester.

 

What time does the England vs Australia, 1st ODI match begin?

The England vs Australia, 1st ODI match will begin at 05:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch England vs Australia, 1st ODI live in India (TV channels)?

The England vs Australia, 1st ODI live telecast will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

 

How and where to watch online England vs Australia, 1st ODI live streaming?

The England vs Australia, 1st ODI live telecast will be available online on Sony Liv app for premium users.

 

England vs Australia, 1st ODI: Predicted Starting XIs 

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

