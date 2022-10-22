ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup: Sam Curran 'five-for' powers England to 5 wickets win over Afghanistan

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022

England began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a high note on Saturday, October 22, defeating Afghanistan by five wickets in the Super 12 match at Perth Stadium.

England knocked their opponents out for 112 in 19.1 overs after opting to field first. Sam Curran was their best bowler, finishing with stats of 3.2-0-10-5. He not only had the greatest stats by an Englishman in T20Is, but he was also the first English bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Curran took four of his five wickets at the end as Afghanistan lost their final five wickets for three runs in 12 balls. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi were unable to open their accounts following Curran's brilliant bowling at the death.

Ibrahim Zadran batted at a run-a-ball 32 before being bowled by Curran. Usman Ghani also hit 30 runs, including three fours, while holding one end as wickets dropped in droves at the other. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood both took two wickets for England.

The run-chase was not expected to present much of a challenge to England's hitters, who proceeded with caution. They didn't flame out and play daring strokes, but they kept the appropriate tempo under control.

England, on the other hand, would be concerned after their batsmen failed to post a significant score. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scored 18 and 19 runs respectively, before the ball was passed to Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad.

Dawid Malan played a cautious 30-ball knock of 18 but was unable to continue. Mujeeb took Malan out after Mohammad Nabi made a spectacular diving catch inside the circle.

Harry Brook attempted to take on Rashid Khan but was beaten by Ibrahim at long on. The Afghans had a ray of hope with 16 runs to defend off 28 balls.

However, Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 21-ball 29 with three fours sealed the victory. England completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.

