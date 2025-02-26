Zadran scored an impressive 177 against England in a vital Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Zadran shone with a century, while Azmatullah Omarzai claimed a five-wicket haul as Afghanistan eliminated England from the Champions Trophy with an eight-run victory on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Despite Joe Root's 17th ODI hundred, England fell short of victory. Afghanistan bounced back after a heavy 107-run loss to Temba Bavuma's South Africa. Having secured a spot in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals in the West Indies and USA last year, Afghanistan now aims to reach the semi-finals in another ICC event.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 325 for seven thanks to Ibrahim's sixth ODI hundred. Despite a shaky start at 37 for three in 8.5 overs, Ibrahim and captain Hashmatullah Shahid steadied the ship with a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Ibrahim's milestone knock of 177 runs off 146 balls, including 12 fours and six sixes, surpassed Ben Duckett's record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. Azmatullah Omarzai's quick 41 off 31 balls and Mohammad Nabi's experienced 40 off 24 balls further bolstered Afghanistan's total.

Although Liam Livingstone managed to pick up two wickets in the final over, Afghanistan had already surpassed the 300-run mark by then

England faced a challenging start to their run-chase, losing Phil Salt and Jamie Smith early on with only 30 runs on the board in 6.1 overs. Despite this setback, Ben Duckett and Joe Root managed to build some momentum with a 68-run partnership before Duckett was dismissed by Rashid Khan using the DRS. Harry Brook also showed promise with a 25-run knock before being caught and bowled by Nabi.

Captain Jos Buttler displayed his power-hitting abilities by hitting two sixes on his way to scoring 38 off 42 balls, but his innings was cut short by Omarzai. Root, on the other hand, showcased his determination by scoring a fifty at a run-a-ball pace and eventually reaching a century off 98 balls. Despite facing fitness issues, Root fought hard and scored 120 off 111 balls, including 11 fours and a six, before being dismissed by Omarzai in the 46th over.

Omarzai continued to trouble the English batsmen by taking his fifth wicket in the form of Adil Rashid, ultimately leading to Afghanistan bowling out England for 317.