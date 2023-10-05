Headlines

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra slam centuries as New Zealand crush England in opener

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra stole the limelight in New Zealand's statement-making victory over England, captivating the local crowd in Ahmedabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

New Zealand showcased their dominance in World Cups as they thrashed defending champions England by 9 wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5. The Kiwis successfully chased down a target of 283 runs in just 42 overs, leaving England clueless on the field. Despite missing three key players, including captain Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee, the BlackCaps displayed a well-coordinated performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Following their recent 3-1 defeat to England in an ODI series in the Old Blighty, New Zealand emerged as a transformed team, completely outclassing the defending champions in a remarkable replay of the 2019 World Cup final.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra stole the limelight in New Zealand's statement-making victory over England, captivating the local crowd in Ahmedabad. This unexpected turn of events surprised many, as the World Cup opener was anticipated to be a closely contested match, reminiscent of the nail-biting final at Lord's four years ago, where England narrowly defeated New Zealand after a tied Super Over.

Rachin Ravindra, the 23-year-old left-hander, sealed the win with a flourish, remaining unbeaten on 123 runs. He became the youngest New Zealand batter to score a century in a World Cup match. Meanwhile, Conway, who was well-acquainted with the Indian conditions, also remained unbeaten on 152 runs. The duo's exceptional partnership of 273 runs for the second wicket propelled New Zealand to a resounding victory.

The entire New Zealand dressing room erupted with joy as they flooded the field to congratulate the triumphant batters. Conway and Ravindra were visibly thrilled after securing a convincing win over the formidable white-ball powerhouse, England.

