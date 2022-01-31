ENG U19 vs AFG U19 Super League Semi-Final 1 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs Afghanistan in U19 World Cup

After a number of games being played, the ICC U19 World Cup saw their four semi-finalists and among them, England and Australia will be locking horns in the Super League semi-final 1 in Antigua.

The English side, under the captaincy of Tom Prest, looked in good in the tournament as they even topped Group A, winning all three games. The side is coming off a six-wicket win over South Africa in the quarter-finals after Opening batter Jacob Bethell's 42-ball knock of 88 helped them chase down the 210-run target with 18.4 overs to spare.

As far as Afghanistan, are concerned, captained by Suliman Safi, they won two of their three games in Group C and had finished second in the points table. They in fact shocked all after they beat Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals by four runs.

Asked to bat first, the Afghans scored 134 in 47.1 overs with Abdul Hadi top-scoring with a 97-ball-37. They then reduced Sri Lanka to 43-7. A 64-run stand between Dunith Wellalage and Raveen de Silva gave them a scare, but it did not last long.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs Afghanistan – Super League Semi-Final 1 in ICC U19 World Cup ODI

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Ishaq

Batters: George Thomas, George Bell, Suliman Safi

All-rounders: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Ijaz Ahmadzai

Bowlers: Izharullahq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Thomas Aspinwall

ENG U19 vs AFG U19 Probable Playing XIs

England U19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.

Afghanistan U19: Bilal Sayedi, Nangeyalia kharote, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Noor Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.

Mohammad Ishaq, George Thomas, George Bell, Suliman Safi, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest (C), Jacob Bethell, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Izharullahq Naveed, Noor Ahmad (VC), Thomas Aspinwall

England vs Afghanistan Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 PM IST and will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday, February 01. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

England U19: Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Afghanistan U19: Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai(vc), Mohammad Ishaq(wk) Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani and Younis