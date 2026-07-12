End of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy? Former India coach issues strong warning to BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's future as India's captain has come under scrutiny following the England series, but former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has urged the BCCI to avoid a knee-jerk decision. He stressed the need for stability and continuity instead of another leadership change.

Team India’s T20I tour of the UK went about as badly as it could. Shreyas Iyer stepped in as captain but his team lost every single match—two against Ireland and five against England. Naturally, people have started to question his place as skipper. Some even think the BCCI should start looking for a new captain right away. But former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar—who left the BCCI last year—doesn’t agree with that approach. He admits the team needs structure and a sense of purpose going forward, but he thinks dropping Iyer now would be unfair and could just add to the confusion.

Nayar explained, "When you hand someone the responsibility of leading a side that’s already had success, you also have to let him make some choices. New captains don’t always get a say in the squad or the direction right away—they have to settle in, handle what’s given, and then decide how to move forward. Iyer just finished his first series as captain. Now’s the time for him to step back, look at what isn’t working, decide what help he needs, and figure out what he wants from his team and support staff. Saying his future as captain is already on the line seems unfair."

This was Iyer’s first outing as T20I captain for India, and to make things harder, he was also coming back into the T20 side himself. It’s a lot to handle. Nayar made the point that the management should be patient, especially with someone who has led his IPL sides to two finals, even winning one.

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"It’s been a tough run. Sure, you can blame Iyer for the results, but the smarter move is to ask what he needs to build his own team. Give him space to own the squad—like we’ve seen with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes for England, or how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shaped India’s Test team. You can’t just judge a captain on a few early losses. Even Shubman Gill lost a few series at first when he took up the ODI captaincy. Confidence and a vision for the team take time to build. It’s too early to panic, but the team does need a clear plan."

He also called the tour a real wake-up call. "Whether it was Ireland or England, the way teams attacked with short balls in T20s was relentless—almost every batter got tested. England simply did their homework better, and India just couldn’t adapt quickly enough. Australian conditions are different; the bounce is truer, and India tend to do better there. Still, this tour has shown what needs to change if India want to win outside Asia. The World Cup is coming, and I think you’ll see players work hard on their shortcomings—like managing the short ball—right away."

Nayar wrapped it up by warning against making too many knee-jerk changes. With Gautam Gambhir now leading the management team, Nayar wants them to keep steady, be clear with expectations, and focus on improvement.

"Look at someone like Axar Patel. His strength is the drift he gets, but T20 is all about current form. When that drift disappears, it’s usually down to his action or sheer fatigue from so many games. England worked him out this time because they’d seen so much of him. He’ll get back to his best, but India have been inconsistent with their spinners—one day it’s Kuldeep Yadav, then it’s Varun Chakaravarthy, who’s had his injury troubles. The coaching staff needs to help these players develop for the future instead of chopping and changing. They need to lay out what’s expected, where improvement’s needed, and create a sense of direction instead of more uncertainty. Losing stings, but it should be a turning point, not a spiral into chaos."

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