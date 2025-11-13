End of road for Mohammed Shami? Shubman Gill makes massive statement ahead of South Africa series

As India gears up to take on South Africa at Eden Gardens, one name has been at the forefront of cricket discussions - Mohammed Shami. The experienced pacer, recently making a strong comeback in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, has sparked renewed conversations about his future in Test cricket.

India is gearing up to face South Africa in a two-match Test series starting November 14, a pivotal contest for their aspirations to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2027. Although India has assembled a formidable squad for this series, one notable absence is that of Mohammed Shami. The talented fast bowler has been performing exceptionally well for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, yet he has not been selected for red-ball cricket with Team India since the WTC final in 2023. Recent remarks from captain Shubman Gill have cast further uncertainty on his future.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test in Kolkata, Shubman Gill acknowledged that while there are few bowlers of Mohammed Shami's caliber, players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna are currently prioritized over him. He also suggested that India is focusing on future prospects.

“There aren’t many bowlers of Shami bhai’s quality. But when you look at the performances of others — guys like Akash Deep and Prasidh — and also what Siraj and Bumrah have done for us, it becomes a tough call," he said.

“It’s never easy when someone like Shami bhai has to miss out, but at the same time, we have to plan ahead," Gill added.

“As for fitness and selection matters, the selectors would be in a better position to give a clear answer on that," he further said.

Shami has been nothing short of extraordinary in domestic red-ball cricket. In just two matches this Ranji Trophy season, he has taken 15 wickets, which includes a five-wicket haul against Gujarat and a remarkable 3-for-4 spell that shattered Uttarakhand. For a 35-year-old coming back from heel surgery, these statistics serve as a testament: true talent never diminishes.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was quick to voice his opinion on the selectors' decisions. "There’s no reason why Shami can’t continue playing Tests, One-Dayers, and T20s for India," Ganguly remarked last week. "He’s fit, bowling exceptionally well, and remains one of the finest with the red ball."

Mohammed Shami was last seen in the India squad that clinched the Champions Trophy in 2025. Since then, he has not participated in any cricket for India, missing out on the Test series against England and West Indies, as well as the recent white-ball series against Australia. While Ajit Agarkar suggested that this absence was due to fitness issues, Mohammed Shami refuted this claim in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket," Shami said.

