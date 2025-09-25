Add DNA as a Preferred Source
End of road for Karun Nair? BCCI all but ends triple-centurion's Test hopes with blunt statement: 'We expected...'

Ajit Agarkar has all but shut the door on Karun Nair's Test career after dropping him from India's squad for the upcoming West Indies series. He emphasized that it is not possible to give every player 15-20 chances, and currently, Devdutt Padikkal offers more stability and better form.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

End of road for Karun Nair? BCCI all but ends triple-centurion's Test hopes with blunt statement: 'We expected...'
Karun Nair had to wait eight long years to rejoin the Indian cricket team. Unfortunately, when he finally got the chance as India's second player to score a triple century, his performance fell short. Earlier this year, Nair made his return to the Test team, accumulating 205 runs in four matches against England, which included a fifty, with an average of 25.62. His last match was in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he fought hard to score a half-century, leading India to a narrow victory by just 6 runs. However, he has not been included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the decision to leave middle-order batter Karun Nair out of India's Test squad for the forthcoming home series against the West Indies. In explaining the selection choice, Agarkar stated, "I mean obviously, frankly, we expected a little bit more from him. He has played four Tests. We have spoken about one innings. As it is, we feel Padikkal (Devdutt) offers a little bit more at this point, and I wish we could have given everyone 15 or 20 Tests. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way."

Agarkar supported the inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal, highlighting his recent performances with the bat.

"Padikkal's been in the Test squad. I mean, he was in the Test squad in Australia. He played in Dharamsala against England, got a 50 there. He's shown some decent form with India A. Yeah, frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun on the England trip," he added.

Nair, who once achieved a remarkable triple century in Test cricket, finds himself sidelined once more as the selectors look to younger talents like Padikkal to strengthen India's middle order.

India is set to begin their first Test on October 2 in Ahmedabad, facing off against the West Indies in two Test matches.

Despite rumors suggesting that Shubman Gill might be given a break due to his participation in India's Asia Cup T20I campaign, the selectors have chosen to field a full-strength squad, including Jasprit Bumrah, for the World Test Championship. Ravindra Jadeja has been named as the vice-captain.

India Test Squad vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also read| Ravichandran Ashwin signs historic deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26, to play alongside former Pakistan captain

