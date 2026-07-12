FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details

India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live stream

Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from OTT platform ZEE5, calls it 'heartbreaking'

Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from ZEE5

S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary playback singer, say 'India has lost a musical icon'

S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary singer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

End of Bazball era! Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test coach after Ben Stokes' retirement

Brendon McCullum has stepped down as England's Test head coach just days after Ben Stokes' retirement, bringing the Bazball era to an end. However, the former New Zealand captain will continue to oversee England's white-ball teams as the ECB begins its search for a new Test coach.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

End of Bazball era! Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test coach after Ben Stokes' retirement
Ben Stokes and Brandon McCullum. (PTI photo)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday that Brendon McCullum will leave his role as head coach of the Test team. He’ll stay on with the white-ball squads. This comes right after Ben Stokes’ international retirement, following a nightclub incident and a ban that cost him one Test. McCullum admitted he’s disappointed, and it’s clear this decision stings—it feels more like a dismissal than a voluntary exit.

“Of course, I’m gutted not to be carrying on, but I respect the decision,” McCullum said in the ECB’s statement. “Now I’ll give everything to the white-ball teams and do my best to keep England moving forward.”

He wished the Test squad well. “There’s loads of talent in that dressing room, and those lads are something special. I’ll always support them and hope they keep playing bold cricket.”

England will have a new Test coach when they face Pakistan in a three-match series as part of the World Test Championship. They lost the recent Test series to New Zealand 1-2 but hammered India 4-0 in T20Is just afterward.

McCullum wraps up a four-year stint that shook up England’s Test cricket, pushing the team toward a more attacking style. ECB CEO Richard Gould thanked McCullum for revitalizing the Test team and bringing excitement, but said it’s time for a change as England aims for Ashes glory next summer. 

Meanwhile, McCullum’s white-ball record stands out—the T20 team reached the World Cup semi-final earlier this year and just climbed to number one in the world by beating India. He’ll stay in charge of those formats.

England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key praised McCullum for creating some unforgettable moments and changing the team’s mentality. “He’s left a strong group behind, ready for the next challenge,” Key said.

Looking back, McCullum’s Test tenure had its highs but also tough days. His aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach shook things up, but England didn’t manage a series win against top sides India or Australia. While they had success over teams like Pakistan and New Zealand, the major wins against the biggest teams never came.

Also read| India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
End of Bazball era! Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test coach after Ben Stokes' retirement
Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test coach after Ben Stokes' retirement
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live stream
Pakistani woman, son arrested for overstaying visa and illegally obtaining Indian identity cards
Pakistani woman, son arrested for illegally obtaining Indian ID cards
Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from OTT platform ZEE5, calls it 'heartbreaking'
Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from ZEE5
S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary playback singer, say 'India has lost a musical icon'
S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary singer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement