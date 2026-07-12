End of Bazball era! Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test coach after Ben Stokes' retirement

Brendon McCullum has stepped down as England's Test head coach just days after Ben Stokes' retirement, bringing the Bazball era to an end. However, the former New Zealand captain will continue to oversee England's white-ball teams as the ECB begins its search for a new Test coach.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday that Brendon McCullum will leave his role as head coach of the Test team. He’ll stay on with the white-ball squads. This comes right after Ben Stokes’ international retirement, following a nightclub incident and a ban that cost him one Test. McCullum admitted he’s disappointed, and it’s clear this decision stings—it feels more like a dismissal than a voluntary exit.

“Of course, I’m gutted not to be carrying on, but I respect the decision,” McCullum said in the ECB’s statement. “Now I’ll give everything to the white-ball teams and do my best to keep England moving forward.”

He wished the Test squad well. “There’s loads of talent in that dressing room, and those lads are something special. I’ll always support them and hope they keep playing bold cricket.”

England will have a new Test coach when they face Pakistan in a three-match series as part of the World Test Championship. They lost the recent Test series to New Zealand 1-2 but hammered India 4-0 in T20Is just afterward.

McCullum wraps up a four-year stint that shook up England’s Test cricket, pushing the team toward a more attacking style. ECB CEO Richard Gould thanked McCullum for revitalizing the Test team and bringing excitement, but said it’s time for a change as England aims for Ashes glory next summer.

Meanwhile, McCullum’s white-ball record stands out—the T20 team reached the World Cup semi-final earlier this year and just climbed to number one in the world by beating India. He’ll stay in charge of those formats.

England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key praised McCullum for creating some unforgettable moments and changing the team’s mentality. “He’s left a strong group behind, ready for the next challenge,” Key said.

Looking back, McCullum’s Test tenure had its highs but also tough days. His aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach shook things up, but England didn’t manage a series win against top sides India or Australia. While they had success over teams like Pakistan and New Zealand, the major wins against the biggest teams never came.

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