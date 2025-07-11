End of an era? Shubman Gill poised to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, viral post sparks debate

Shubman Gill's achievements as Test captain have ignited discussions regarding his potential to take over from Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, possibly leading the team in the 2027 World Cup and future ODIs.

Things are changing in Indian cricket, especially with Rohit Sharma's leadership. He has quit Test cricket to just focus on ODIs, which makes you wonder about India's plan for the future of white-ball cricket. While this switch seems to make his job easier, it brings up questions about who will captain the team long-term and how the next leaders will be ready. Everyone's watching to see what happens with Indian cricket in ODIs with Rohit still around.

A New Leader Coming Up: Shubman Gill to Captain

Meanwhile, everyone has been paying attention to Shubman Gill, the young batting star. People really liked it when he became captain of the Indian Test team. He's known for scoring a lot of runs, but also for being a good leader. Gill is calm, thinks strategically, and always plays well in Test matches, which makes him a good pick for captain in all formats. So, he's talked about a lot when it comes to who will lead India in the future, mainly in white-ball cricket when they need someone to take over from Rohit Sharma someday.

Rumor Online Sparks Talk

The talk around Gill maybe becoming a bigger leader got supercharged because of a post on 'X' (Twitter) by a well-known reporter. The juicy claim was that Shubman Gill would captain India in the next ODI series, taking over from Rohit Sharma in the 50-over format. The post spread fast, and everyone started arguing about it – fans, experts, and former players.

Whenever India's next odi series will be - Gill will lead — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) July 10, 2025

Are you kidding me?



That guy is a proper genius when it comes to Captaincy in white ball format. Unfortunately it will be India's Loss — Dhruv. (@CricNerdDhruv) July 11, 2025

Not surprising,he should be given a chance. rohit and virat will guide him — Anuj (@Anuj_utkala) July 10, 2025

Rohit Sharma has been a great white ball captain. It will be an absolute shame if there is any type of talks regarding his caiptancy in ODI's . Sorry, this cannot be accepted! pic.twitter.com/oDwO7gZyll — Suraj (@SunitaK97720452) July 10, 2025

There is a lack of consensus online. A significant number support the change, arguing that Gill's youth symbolizes the future of Indian cricket. They believe his batting style, along with the potential for him to serve as captain for an extended period, would be beneficial in establishing a robust team for major ICC events such as the 2027 ODI World Cup. But, a lot of fans were surprised and didn't believe it. They pointed out that Rohit Sharma has done really well as a white-ball captain recently, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The big question is: Is it too soon to change captains when the current one has been winning championships?

