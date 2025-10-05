'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain

Shubman Gill, who earlier this year became India’s Test captain, has now been appointed ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19, 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday, October 4, that Shubman Gill will take over as the new captain of India’s ODI team. The right-handed batsman from Punjab succeeds Rohit Sharma, who led the team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy during his final series as captain. Following Rohit’s removal from the ODI captaincy, a tweet he made 13 years ago gained significant attention.

In a tweet dated September 14, 2012, Rohit stated, "End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77)..."

End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77) ..... http://t.co/sJI0UIKm — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2012

For those unfamiliar, Rohit wore the ODI jersey number 45, while Gill sports No. 77 for the national team. Numerous social media users have suggested that Rohit had foreseen his own future as India’s ODI captain.

Despite stepping down from the captaincy, Rohit remains a key member of India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series in Australia.

Reasons for Gill's appointment as captain

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, addressed the media in Ahmedabad to clarify the rationale behind Gill’s appointment as the new ODI captain.

Agarkar noted that having three different captains for the three formats of the game is challenging, which is why Test captain Gill has also been entrusted with the ODI leadership.

“Obviously at some stage you got to start looking at where the next World Cup is," Agarkar said. “It’s [ODIs] also a format which is played the least now, so you don’t get that many games to actually give the next guy, or if there is going to be another guy, that much time to prepare himself or plan," Agarkar said.

“We are two years away still, might look like a long time, but we don’t quite know how many one-day games we might play. Closer to the World Cup we might end up playing a little bit more than what we have, but the last one-day game we played was what, 8th or 9th March in Champions Trophy, and the next one we play is in October 19th, so it is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket at the moment … It is very difficult to have three different captains for three formats, in terms of not just selectors but more importantly even for the coach, to plan with three different people is never easy," he added.

