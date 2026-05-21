End of an era? MS Dhoni leaves for Ranchi before CSK match, sparks retirement buzz

Speculation around MS Dhoni’s IPL future has intensified after the former Chennai Super Kings captain reportedly headed to Ranchi ahead of CSK’s upcoming match. The development has sparked fresh debate among fans over whether Dhoni may have already played his final IPL game.

MS Dhoni has packed his bags and headed back to Ranchi while the Chennai Super Kings gear up for a must-win clash against the Gujarat Titans on Thursday. His thumb injury just hasn’t healed, and to make things tougher for CSK, it’s the first IPL season where Dhoni hasn’t played a single match. That alone has everyone talking — is this the end of the road for one of the league’s biggest icons?

Mike Hussey put it plainly: “Dhoni isn’t here with us in Ahmedabad right now, but if we do make the playoffs, he’ll rejoin the squad. His thumb’s still sore, although he’s recovering well. He just won’t be ready for this next game. If we make it through, hopefully he’ll be fine.”

It’s been one thing after another. Dhoni started the season sidelined for two weeks because of a calf injury. Even when he recovered, he chose to sit out instead of taking Kartik Sharma’s spot in the squad — CSK have their eyes on grooming Sharma for the future. But as injuries piled up, and after Jamie Overton also headed home with a thigh issue, a roster spot opened up. Dhoni was supposed to travel with the team to Lucknow for that away game. A practice session changed all that — a fresh thumb injury ruled him out again. He did try to get fit for their last home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, when CSK’s playoff hopes were still alive, but he stepped down because he just wasn’t ready.

Dhoni hasn’t been showing up at venues on match days, but on Monday, he made a rare appearance at Chepauk. He turned up at the team hotel, traveled with the players, and then only came out to the field at the innings break for the team photo. After the match, he took a lap of honour around the ground with players and staff — and you could see this one meant a lot to him.

This year, Dhoni has stepped back from the coaching and planning side. He’s let Stephen Fleming and new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad take the reins. In the nets, though, he’s spent plenty of time working with Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, helping these two young recruits who cost CSK a hefty 14.2 crore apiece.

That’s been it. He’s pretty much kept to himself. After the loss to Sunrisers, Fleming was asked about conversations with Dhoni about next season. Fleming kept it short: “No. We’re working through this one.” That’s not the usual for CSK, a franchise famous for always thinking ahead.

People close to the team say that Dhoni was genuinely looking forward to playing this season, maybe as an Impact Player with Sanju Samson taking the gloves. But back-to-back injuries meant he never got a single game. With Dhoni turning 45 soon, nobody knows if he’s up for another season — and he hasn’t let the franchise in on his plans. For now, everyone’s just guessing.

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