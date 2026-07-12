End of an Era! India lose No. 1 T20I ranking after 1,605 days as England complete 4-0 series sweep

India's remarkable 1,605-day reign as the No. 1 T20I team came to an end after a crushing 4-0 series defeat to England. The hosts sealed a dominant victory to replace India at the top of the ICC T20I rankings, marking a significant shift in world cricket.

India’s impressive streak as the No. 1 T20I team is over. After losing the five-match series to England, which wrapped up on July 11, they’ve dropped to second in the ICC rankings. England now sits at the top. India just couldn’t chase down a daunting 258-run target, falling short by 56 runs. That loss snapped a 1605-day reign at the top for India. The team’s decline in T20Is began soon after Shreyas Iyer took over as captain.

The decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav as captain was a bold move by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel—especially since he had just led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title and hadn’t lost a bilateral series as captain. Not only did they remove him from the captaincy, but they left him out of the squad entirely.

Shreyas Iyer, returning after not playing T20Is since December 2023, was put in charge. Things didn’t start well. India, three-time T20 World Cup winners, lost their opening match on tour to a second-string Ireland side. Expectations were high for a comeback in game two, but Ireland stunned everyone by sweeping the series.

Against England, it didn’t get much better. After a rainout in the opening game, India dropped the next four matches, a tough stretch that marked one of their worst runs in the format. Under Iyer’s leadership, they’re still searching for a first T20I win.

Looking ahead, India heads to Zimbabwe for another T20I series later in July, where they’re favorites once again and will want to avoid another stumble.

After the loss, Iyer reflected, “There’s a lot to learn—especially about adapting to conditions. Things changed from the first match; as pros, we have to adjust and keep talking about what we could’ve done differently. Fielding’s crucial, too. Overseas, the ground dimensions change, and we have to keep up.”

Iyer will now join India’s ODI squad to support Shubman Gill in their three upcoming games. He’ll continue to captain the T20I side for the Zimbabwe trip and is set to lead again at the 2026 Asian Games.

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