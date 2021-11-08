'End of an era': Fans remember golden moments of Kohli-Shastri partnership as it comes to end against Namibia

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

'End of an era': Fans remember golden moments of Kohli-Shastri partnership as it comes to end against Namibia

It will be the last match of Ravi Shastri as the head coach and Virat Kohli as captain in T20Is as India face Namibia in their final Super 12 game.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 06:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A journey that started as the Team Director, then a couple of tenures as a head coach, Ravi Shastri will be bidding adieu as in charge of the Indian cricket team in their final game of the Super 12 against Namibia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India can take no further part in the competition after the group stage as they were eliminated on Sunday since New Zealand defeated Afghanistan and qualified for the semi-finals.

The game against Namibia will also mark the final game for Virat Kohli as the captain of the T20I side, who announced in September that the T20 World Cup will be his last assignment. The Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri partnership may have been bereft of an ICC trophy, however, the Indian team reached some newer heights under this combo and became the world-beaters at least in the Test matches and took giant strides in white-ball formats.

Under Ravi Shastri, India played a total of 183 games including 43 Test matches, 76 ODIs and 64 T20Is. Team India won 25 Tests with a winning percentage of 58, 51 ODIs with a winning percentage of 67 while coming up trumps in 42 T20Is with a winning percentage of 65.India defeated Australia twice in their own backyard in two consecutive Test series in Shastri's tenure and the 2020/21 tour was not just a win, it was the test of India's patience, determination, courage and bench strength and they overcame all of it and breached the 'Gabbatoire'.

India also are 2-1 up in the five-match Test series against England winning at Oval and Lord's. The most important achievement or the legacy which Shastri will leave behind will be the pace battery India has formed with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar among others, who have bundled out oppositions for fun and troubled their batters with some quality pace and seam bowling.The recency of memory may suggest that there is a long way to go still in the white-ball formats with the approach and the personnel, but what Shastri and co have been able to achieve in the last five years or so has been remarkable.Kohli, who has led India in 49 T20Is, winning 29 of them will be going out for the toss, one final time in the shortest format and will be hoping to end it on a high.The fans, experts, journalists celebrated the Kohli-Shastri combo saying, it's the end of an era remembering some of the golden moments, hoping that under Rahul Dravid, India can break the drought of ICC trophy and reach greater heights. Here are some of the reactions:

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yamaha bikes available with Rs 3000 cashback, down payment starting from Rs 7999 during Ganesh Chaturthi

'Oh my God, you have become fat': Aaliyah Kashyap reveals she cried after being body-shamed, says 'my whole life...'

Manoj Mathur, Editor - Digital Regional, IDPL, passes away

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE