Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, just before the upcoming Test series against England in June. Sharma confirmed his decision on social media, stating that he will continue to lead the team in the ODI format. Prior to his retirement announcement, there were rumors circulating on social media about Sharma being removed from the Test squad due to his struggles as a captain and player in the longer format.

Following Sharma's retirement, there was an outpouring of tributes from the cricketing community and fans alike. Several IPL franchises, the ICC, and the BCCI expressed their gratitude to Sharma for his contributions to Test cricket, acknowledging his achievements with pride. Sharma's decision to step down from Test cricket comes after facing criticism for his performance during India's recent Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia.

Fans have poured their emotions into replies and reposts, expressing their admiration for the legendary cricketer. One comment that resonated with many captured the public mood, stating: "A legend who illuminated every format! That iconic #45 jersey will always symbolize pure batting magic."

Another fan simply wrote, "Thank you, Captain."

Thank you, Captain



End of an era in whites!@ImRo45 bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs.



We are proud of you, Hitman pic.twitter.com/azlpZFWdhn May 7, 2025

Cap 280

Jersey 45

Bowing out from Test cricket.



It was a privilege watching you in India whites, Ro! pic.twitter.com/ULpL0YsgM2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 7, 2025

A leader who shaped a generation!

Thank you for your stride in whites, Rohit! #RohitSharma #19:29 pic.twitter.com/ZNvsGCxR2z — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 7, 2025

End of an era in whites



[Rohit Sharma] pic.twitter.com/c6wzVtP07u — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 7, 2025

Well played #RohitSharma. As player and as captain, you were a joy and India will say a big thank you to you. That century in Chennai, that one at the Oval, both priceless. You walked out against South Africa to open as if you had done it all your life. Will look forward to… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2025

BIG BREAKING



Rohit Sharma Announced his Retirement from TEST cricket.



- 66 Innings.

- 9 Hundreds.

- 8 Fifties.

- 2697 Runs.

- 42.81 Average.



Thank You Hitman for your Lagacy #RohitSharma #Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/f6QVpz9l2K — Rahul (@Rahulkumawat04) May 7, 2025

While sadness was evident among many, the majority celebrated Rohit's decision with pride, applauding his choice to retire on his own terms after a successful career.

The 38-year-old Mumbai-born batter represented India in 67 Test matches, amassing a total of 4301 runs. He also achieved 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, boasting a batting average just above 40. Having already retired from the T20I format following India's 2024 World Cup victory, Rohit will now focus solely on the 50-over format and the IPL.

