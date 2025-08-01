Twitter
CRICKET

End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included

Pujara and Rahane used to be key parts of India's Test middle order and played major roles in big wins overseas, they last played for India in a Test match in 2023.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

It looks like time might be up for veteran Indian Test batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. In a major development for Indian domestic cricket, both have been left off the West Zone team for the next Duleep Trophy, which suggests their hopes of playing for the national Test team again may be over.

The West Zone selection committee announced a strong 15-member team for the Duleep Trophy 2025 on Friday, August 1, naming India all-rounder Shardul Thakur as captain. The squad includes a mix of well-known domestic players and talented young guys, including current India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, both of whom are now playing in the Test series in England.

Pujara and Rahane used to be key parts of India's Test middle order and played major roles in big wins overseas, they last played for India in a Test match in 2023. Rahane even led India to a memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia. But now, they have been left off the Duleep Trophy team, which is a key way to get to the national team, it really points to a move toward younger players.

Sources close to the selection committee said that it was hard to find a spot for Rahane and Pujara because there is so much competition from players like Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. Rahane's average domestic play in the Ranji Trophy was also mentioned as a reason.

This decision demonstrates the BCCI's renewed emphasis on the Duleep Trophy's traditional zonal format, which aims to provide players nationwide with more opportunities. Although Pujara and Rahane have had successful careers, the addition of players like Jaiswal and Iyer, as well as other talented players like Sarfaraz Khan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, signifies a significant shift to a younger generation in red-ball cricket in India.

The Duleep Trophy will begin in Bengaluru on August 28. Being the reigning champions, West Zone will advance to the semifinals by default. The competition will serve as a crucial opportunity for the next generation to compete for spots on the national squad, confirming that the selectors are prepared to move on from the experienced duo.

Also read| BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England

