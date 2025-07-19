'End obsession with Jasprit Bumrah, cricket is...': Australia great issues stark warning ahead of do-or-die Manchester Test

As India, trailing 1-2 in the series, prepares for the crucial clash at Old Trafford starting July 23, the debate isn't just about whether Bumrah plays, but how much the team truly needs him.

With their backs against the wall, Team India is reportedly set to welcome back their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the do-or-die fourth Test against England. However, as Indian fans breathe a collective sigh of relief, Australian cricket legend Greg Chappell has offered a blunt piece of advice: stop the obsession. As India, trailing 1-2 in the series, prepares for the crucial clash at Old Trafford starting July 23, the debate isn't just about whether Bumrah plays, but how much the team truly needs him.

Chappell's Formula: Teamwork Over Star Power

According to a Sky Sports report, Bumrah is expected to feature in the Manchester Test. This news comes after he was rested for the second match as part of a workload management plan to play only three of the five Tests.

While his return is a massive boost, former India coach Greg Chappell believes the intense focus on one player is misguided. In a recent interaction, he argued that the key to victory lies in a collective effort, not individual brilliance.

"A word on Bumrah: the obsession with whether he plays or doesn't is missing the point. India have won plenty of Tests without him recently. The key is not individual brilliance, it's collective performance. Teams win when everyone does their job. When the captain makes sure each player is clear, confident, and committed to the plan. That's the formula," Chappell said.

The Workload Conundrum

Chappell's words highlight the very reason for the uncertainty around Bumrah's selection. The fast bowler has been in scintillating form throughout the series, bagging seven wickets in the heartbreaking loss at Lord's, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He also took a five-fer in the opening game.

His performances have made him indispensable, yet his pre-series schedule means that this upcoming Test will be his third and final scheduled match. This reliance on a player with a managed workload is exactly the "obsession" Chappell warns against.

As India heads to Manchester, they will have their trump card in hand. But Chappell’s advice will linger in the background—a reminder that to level the series, it will take a full team effort, not just the heroics of one champion bowler.

