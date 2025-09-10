Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason

Due to strained political ties, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2013. The Asia Cup and other multi-nation tournaments hosted by the ICC are the only platforms where the two teams can face each other.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 11:01 PM IST

The tickets for the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan are still available, as reported by Times Of India. There is significant excitement surrounding this match since the two teams have not engaged in a single bilateral series over the past decade. Consequently, their encounters have been limited to tournaments organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) or the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, with just under a week remaining until the match on September 14, tickets are still up for grabs, with some prices reaching as high as Rs 2.5 lakhs for two seats.

Typically, tickets for such high-profile matches sell out within hours, but the report suggests that the 'combination of exorbitant prices and bundled sales' has affected demand.

On ticketing platforms, a pair of seats in the VIP Suites East is priced at approximately Rs 2.5 lakhs. The ticket 'includes aisle seating, unlimited food and beverages, a parking pass, access to the VIP club/lounge, and private entrances and restrooms,' according to the website.

The report also mentions that The Royal Box is priced at Rs 2.3 lakhs, the Sky Box at Rs 1.6 lakhs, and even the Platinum level tickets are available for Rs 75,659. The most economical tickets start at around Rs 10,000 for two.

The tension surrounding the match is tangible, yet so far, it has been carefully controlled. During the captains’ press conference in Dubai on Tuesday, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha were seated apart, with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan positioned between them. This could be seen as a symbolic gesture to maintain composure before what is anticipated to be a fiercely competitive game.

In discussions with reporters, Suryakumar openly acknowledged the intensity this rivalry brings. “Aggression is always present on the field, and you can’t win without it,” he stated.

On the other hand, Salman Agha adopted a more relaxed approach, highlighting the importance of individuality over aggression: “I allow players to express themselves. That’s how they perform their best cricket.”

India comes into the tournament as the reigning champions and has won the Asia Cup eight times. They started their campaign against the UAE on September 10, securing a 9-wicket victory. Their goal is to maintain that momentum as they face Pakistan just four days later.

Also read | Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs

