Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ECC vs GHC in Finnish T10 League 2020

Dream11 Prediction: Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC - Finnish Premier League

ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC in Finnish Premier League match today, June 9.

Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC (ECC vs HCC) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – J Scamans, A Attiqe

Batsmen – G Nazir, M Imran, V Padhaal, C Shabbir

Allrounders – Z Rehman, A Sher,

Bowlers – N Shahid, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar

ECC vs HCC My Dream11 Team

J Scamans, A Attiqe, G Nazir, M Imran, V Padhaal, C Shabbir, Z , Z Rehman, A Sher,, N Shahid, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar

ECC vs HCC Probable Playing11

Empire CC: Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Shoaib Qureshi, Muhammad Imran, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Abdul Ghafar, Raaz Mohammad and Kushagra Bhatnagar.

Greater Helsinki CC: Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter.

Check Dream11 Prediction / ECC Dream11 Team / Empire CC Dream11 Team / HCC Dream11 Team / La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.