Cricket

Cricket

Emirates Cricket Board receives acceptance letter from BCCI to host IPL 2020: Report

As per the news outlet's reports, ECB had sent the proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 2020 season of the IPL, which was originally set to take place on March 29 in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 07:11 AM IST

Governing Council Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Brijesh Patel, on Sunday announced that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Khaleej Times quoted Patel as saying.

As per the news outlet's reports, ECB had sent the proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 2020 season of the IPL, which was originally set to take place on March 29 in India.

However, the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic scare across the globe.

In addition, Patel further said that the eight IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- will host their respective pre-tournament training camps in the UAE as well.

He added that the training camps will be held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment and "the teams need at least three to four weeks to prepare for the tournament".

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, IPL is now set to be held during the window of September 19 to November 10.

Further details about when the teams will depart, dates and timings of the matches, SOPs, etc are expected to be announced after IPL Governing Council meeting next week.

"The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting," Patel told ANI.

 

