Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India A edge past Pakistan A by 7 runs in opener.

In a thrilling match on Saturday, India narrowly defeated Pakistan by a margin of 7 runs in their ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 opener.

Opting to bat first, India A put up a strong total of 183 for 8 in 20 overs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Tilak Varma led the charge with a top score of 44 off 35, supported by Prabhsimran Singh (36 off 19) and Abhishek Sharma (35 off 22). Despite scoring 68 runs in the first powerplay, Pakistan's spinners managed to slow down India's momentum.

India ‘A’ clinched victory against Pakistan ‘A’ by 7 runs in a nail-biting match! A thrilling finish that kept everyone on the edge till the last ball! #MensT20EmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/OgCzabLrzs — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 19, 2024

However, India persevered and posted a competitive total on the board, with Sufiyan Muqeem standing out as Pakistan's top bowler with figures of 2 for 28.

In response, Pakistan put up a strong fight and held the upper hand at times, but India's impressive comeback, led by Tilak Varma, secured them a well-deserved victory. Anshul Kamboj shone as India's top wicket-taker with figures of 3 for 33, while Rasikh Dar Salam and Nishant Sindhu also contributed with two wickets each.