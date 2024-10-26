Here is how you can watch the SL A vs AFG A in ACC Emerging Asia Cup T20 Final live on Sunday.

After dashing the hopes of an India A vs Pakistan A final, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A will now face off in the championship match to determine the winner of the entire Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 tournament.

Afghanistan A demonstrated their resilience by eliminating the favored India A team, defeating them by 20 runs. Their openers, Sediqullah Atal (83) and Zubaid Akbari (64), dominated the Indian bowling attack, leading Afghanistan A to a tournament-high score of 206 runs. Despite a valiant effort from Ramandeep Singh, who scored 64 runs, India A faltered under the pressure of chasing the imposing total, losing 3 wickets within the powerplay and ultimately falling short of the target.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka A secured a convincing victory over Pakistan A, with Dushan Hemantha taking 4 wickets to restrict the men in green to just 135/9. In the chase, Lahiru Udara (43) and Ahan Wickramasinghe (52) guided Sri Lanka A to a comfortable win with over 3 overs to spare.

Match Details

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Final

Date & Time: October 27, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Live Streaming Details

When to watch the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Asia Cup T20 Final match?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Asia Cup T20 Final match will be played on October 27, Sunday from 7:00PM IST.

Where is the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Asia Cup T20 Final match being held?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Asia Cup T20 Final match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Muscat.

Where to watch the telecast and live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Asia Cup T20 match?

The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Emerging Asia Cup T20 match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and streamed on Hotstar. The SL A vs AFG A match will also be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

