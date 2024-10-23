India has secured the top spot in Group B with six points from three matches, ensuring their place in the semi-finals.

India A secured their third consecutive victory in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, solidifying their spot in the semi-finals. The team's wins over Pakistan A and the United Arab Emirates had already guaranteed their place in the next round, but their triumph against Oman further showcased their dominance in the tournament.

Led by Mohammad Nadeem's impressive 41-run innings, Oman put up a challenging total of 140 for 5 after choosing to bat first. India A's bowlers, including Aaqib Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Rasikh Dar Salam, each contributed with a wicket to restrict Oman's scoring.

Despite the target of 141, Tilak Varma and his teammates easily chased it down in just 15.2 overs. Ayush Badoni's stellar performance, scoring 51 runs off 27 balls, was instrumental in India A's successful run chase.

India A's consistent performance and strong teamwork have positioned them as formidable contenders in the upcoming semi-finals of the tournament.