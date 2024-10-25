Despite a valiant effort from Ramandeep Singh, who scored 64 runs, India A fell short in their chase.

Afghanistan secured a spot in the final of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 by defeating India A by 20 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Afghan openers Zubaid Akbari (64) and Sediqullah Atal (83) set the stage with an impressive 137-run partnership. Karim Janat's explosive innings of 41 off 20 balls further bolstered Afghanistan's total to a formidable 206 runs.

Despite a valiant effort from Ramandeep Singh, who scored 64 runs, India A fell short in their chase after losing key players Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and captain Tilak Varma early in the powerplay.

Afghanistan's dominant performance secured their place in the final, showcasing their strength and determination in the tournament.

