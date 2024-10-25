Sri Lanka A will now await the winner of the match between India A and Afghanistan A in the finals, which are set to take place on October 27th.

Sri Lanka secured their spot in the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup 2024 after a dominant 7-wicket victory over Pakistan A in Al Amerat.

The Shaheens struggled to make an impact with the bat, only managing to score 135/9 in their allotted 20 overs, largely thanks to Dushan Hemantha's exceptional spell of 4 wickets that led to their downfall. In contrast, Sri Lanka A effortlessly chased down the target, reaching 137/3 in just 16.2 overs. Standout performances came from wicketkeeper Lahiru Udara, who scored a quickfire 43 off 20 balls, and Ahan Wickramasinghe, who contributed 52 runs off 46 balls.

Sri Lanka A will now await the winner of the match between India A and Afghanistan A in the finals, which are set to take place on October 27th.