In a historic finale, Afghanistan A emerged victorious in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, defeating Sri Lanka A by seven wickets to claim their first-ever title. Afghanistan's all-round display ensured a memorable win, marking a new chapter in the country's cricketing history.

Player of the tournament, Sediqullah Atal, played a crucial role in securing the victory with a half-century, supported by Afghanistan's opening bowlers who dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup. The Islanders, opting to bat first after winning the toss, faced an early collapse against Afghanistan's disciplined bowling attack. Bilal Sami (3/22) and Allah Ghazanfar (2/14) wreaked havoc, reducing Sri Lanka to 13/3 within four overs. The Afghan pacers capitalized on the track's assistance, causing trouble for the Sri Lankan top order.

Despite a valiant effort to rebuild, Sri Lanka A stumbled to 65/5 by the 12th over. Sahan Arachchige's unbeaten 64 provided a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos, helping the team reach a respectable total of 133/7. Nimesh Vimukthi's contribution of 23 crucial runs in the latter stages of the innings added to Sri Lanka's total.

In pursuit of 134 for victory, Afghanistan A faced a rocky start as Sri Lankan bowler Sahan Arachchige dismissed opener Zubaid Akbari on the very first ball. Despite early nerves, Afghanistan A found stability through the composed partnership of Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli. Atal's unbeaten 55 served as the backbone of the chase, while Rasooli's 24 provided crucial support. Atal's well-timed shots, including a six and a four in the 18th over, solidified Afghanistan A's position, ultimately leading them to victory.

