Yograj Singh has kindly agreed to tackle the persistent issues that the Pakistan cricket team encounters in ICC events, using his distinctive and straightforward style.

Yograj Singh, the former Indian cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, has generously offered to coach the Pakistan cricket team to help improve their performance within a year. This offer comes after Pakistan's disappointing exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which they are hosting.

The Pakistan team faced defeats in both of their Group A matches against New Zealand and Australia, leading to their early elimination from the tournament. In light of growing concerns about the state of Pakistan cricket, Yograj Singh has stepped up to share his knowledge and support to help the team navigate their difficulties over the next year.

As the founder of a successful cricket academy, Yograj Singh has developed many talented players throughout his career and is now focused on rejuvenating the Pakistan cricket team. In response to critiques from cricket legends like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, Yograj has urged them to use their expertise by organizing training camps for the struggling team instead of just offering commentary from the sidelines.

"Such big players like Wasim Akram-saying such disgusting things? And people around him are laughing. They should be ashamed. Shoaib Akhtar, such a big player-you are comparing Pakistan's players with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Wasim ji, you are sitting there and making money, no? Go back to your country and conduct a camp. I want to see which of you greats can help Pakistan win a World Cup. If not, resign," Yograj Singh told SportsNext.

While offering his insights to tackle the challenges facing Pakistan cricket, Yograj pointed out that it's easy to criticize from the commentary box, but much harder to fix problems on the field.

"If I go there (to Pakistan), I will make the team better within a year. You will all remember me. It's all about passion. Yograj Singh gives 12 hours a day for training. You have to dedicate your blood and sweat to your countrymen, your players. Talking big while sitting in the commentary box doesn't make a difference," he added.

Yograj criticized Pakistani cricket legends for their use of harsh language against the current team, stating that such remarks could further demoralize the players.

"So many Pakistan players are there, sitting outside and talking about the team -- it doesn't paint a good picture. Have you ever seen ex-Indian players using such harsh words for their own team? It has a big effect. At a time when your players are low on confidence and the team's morale is going down, if they hear what you all are saying, they will be under even more pressure. You are all legends-they will listen to you," Yograj said.

"I am saying this to everyone. All these players came because of Imran Khan. Today, is there anyone like him to mentor youngsters? Tell Wasim Akram ji, Waqar Younis ji, and Shoaib Akhtar ji-you keep talking about talent. Pakistan is full of talent. You were also identified once. Someone helped you become good cricketer. I don't like anyone from any country using such words for their own players,” he signed off.

