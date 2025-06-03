Drake recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his bet on the crypto-betting platform Stake, showing his support for Virat Kohli’s team.

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to compete for their inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday night in a highly anticipated showdown against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the enthusiasm among their fans is palpable. The phrase "Ee sala cup namde," which translates to "this year the cup is ours," has taken social media by storm, reflecting a growing sense of optimism. Notably, Canadian rapper Drake has also joined the chorus of support, and he has compelling reasons to do so—over a million of them, in fact.

The IPL 2025 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring RCB, led by Rajat Patidar against PBKS captained by Shreyas Iyer. Experts estimate that global betting on the IPL this year has surpassed one billion dollars, with fans wagering on a variety of outcomes, from match results to individual performances on each delivery. The final is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in betting revenue, with stakes ranging from as little as 5 dollarts to thousands of dollars. Among the notable bettors is Drake himself.

On Tuesday, Drake shared a screenshot on Instagram revealing that he had placed a bet of USD 750,000 (approx. Rs 6.41 crore) on RCB to win the IPL 2025 through the betting platform Stake. With odds of 1.75, he stands to win USD 1.312 million (approx. Rs 11.3 crore) if Virat Kohli's team triumphs over PBKS tonight. This substantial wager likely inspired Drake to add "Ee sala cup namde" to his caption, further fueling the excitement.

Drake bets on RCB pic.twitter.com/1abOBnWtWf — Kevin (@imkevin149) June 2, 2025

This year marks a significant milestone, as the IPL will crown a new champion for the first time in three years. Neither PBKS nor RCB has ever claimed the IPL title, despite being part of the league since its inception in 2008. RCB last reached the IPL final nine years ago, during a season when Virat Kohli set batting records with an astonishing 973 runs. Kohli is s again in hot form, having scored over 600 runs this year.

The IPL final consistently attracts a host of celebrity attendees, and this year promises to be no exception. Preity Zinta, the owner of the Punjab franchise is anticipated to grace the Narendra Modi Stadium with her presence. Additionally, actor RJ Mahvash rumored to be in a relationship with PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also expected to attend. Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketing superstar Virat Kohli is likely to be in the stands passionately supporting her husband. According to sources, a number of prominent figures from Bollywood are set to join the festivities at the stadium, which boasts a capacity of 125,000, on Tuesday night.

