'Ee Saala Cup Umadey': RCB gets hilariously trolled on Twitter by CSK for winning 'Indian Poll League'

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, clubs, franchises and sports bodies are trying to keep fans entertained through the internet.

The virus has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

As a result of this, Indian Premier League (IPL) sides - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - recently got involved in a hilarious banter on social media recently.

RCB held brand new 'league' challenge by the name 'Indian Poll League', a competition held over 55 days based on fan votes.

In this, games were held and winners were being selected by the number of fan votes. Playoff stage, eliminators, qualifiers were all part of this league.

The Bangalore-franchise defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of this tournament to win the title in its 'inaugural' season.

"A big thank you to everyone who made RCB the champions of the #IndianPollLeague by voting consistently, every day for the last 55 days. In the final, #RCB beat #SRH with an incredible 85% of the votes!" RCB tweeted.

A big thank you to everyone who made RCB the champions of the #IndianPollLeague by voting consistently, every day for the last 55 days. In the final, #RCB beat #SRH with an incredible #PlayBold #InAParallelUniverse #ipl #Bestfans pic.twitter.com/1WBbU4WCU1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 25, 2020

Responding to this post, CSK dropped a hilarious response. The Chennai-based franchise posted a photograph of Rajinikanth's with a caption that read, 'Ee Saala Cup Umadey' (the cup is yours this year).

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the nation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of IPL 2020 until further notice as a precautionary measure.