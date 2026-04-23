'Education minister of Gujarat': Ravindra Jadeja's tribute to wife Rivaba goes viral after match-winning heroics vs LSG

Ravindra Jadeja delivered a match-winning performance against the Lucknow Super Giants and paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Rivaba Jadeja, calling her the “Education Minister of Gujarat.” His emotional remark quickly went viral among IPL fans.

In a touching moment, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his 'Man of the Match' award from the game against Lucknow Super Giants to his wife, Rivaba. Jadeja delivered a classic all-round performance that helped RR bounce back to victory after suffering two consecutive defeats. He was the top scorer with an unbeaten 43, rescuing the Royals from a precarious position of 77/5 at one point. During LSG's innings, he also broke a threatening partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran by getting the latter out for 22.

After earning his first IPL 'Player of the Match' award in two years, Jadeja honored Rivaba, reminiscing about her remarkable prediction the night before the match that he would be the one to change the game for his team.

"Feeling good, winning Man of the match. I want to dedicate the award to the education minister of Gujarat [which is his wife]. She said yesterday that I will do well and I did. Wicket was not easy to bat because the ball was seaming and swinging. I wanted to play long as much as I can. In T20 cricket, you never know last over you can cash in and we did," Jadeja said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jadeja's unbroken 49-run partnership with impact player Shubham Dubey, who scored 19 not out off 11 balls, provided RR's bowlers with a competitive chance in the match, especially after LSG's pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav each took two wickets.

While defending a total of 159, the lowest score defended this season, RR's bowlers were precise from the start, and with some excellent fielding, they handed LSG their fourth straight loss in the tournament.

Archer received assistance from Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma, who each took two wickets, while Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi contributed one wicket each as LSG was bowled out for a mere 119 in 18 overs, allowing RR to climb to second place in the points table.

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