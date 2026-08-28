'Educate yourself': Anaya Bangar hits back at Marizanne Kapp's 'ridiculous' comment

Anaya Bangar has hit back at South African cricketer Marizanne Kapp after she called Bangar’s WBBL clearance ‘ridiculous’. Bangar urged Kapp to ‘educate yourself’ as the debate over her participation in the Women’s Big Bash League continues to draw attention.

Anaya Bangar’s return to women’s cricket in Australia set off a public clash between two big names in the sport. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, one of the world’s top all-rounders, didn’t hide her feelings—she flat-out opposed allowing transgender players in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Just days ago, Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child who went through gender-affirming surgery back in March, got the green light to play women’s community cricket in Australia. Cricket Australia says Anaya can play elite women’s cricket starting in March 2027, following their guidelines. That opens the door for her to eventually join the WBBL.

Cricket Australia relied on its ‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy.’ Anaya, 25, still needs to meet all eligibility requirements to jump to elite cricket in 2027, but until then, she’s clear to join any state or territory’s top community competition.

Facing backlash, Anaya Bangar didn’t stay quiet

After Marizanne Kapp called the decision “absolutely ridiculous” and challenged her bid to join women’s cricket in Australia, Anaya responded in an interview with PTI. She said, “I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic.” Anaya added, “I’ve provided all the required information showing I don’t get any unfair advantage, and I’m sticking to Cricket Australia’s rules. If someone’s personal opinion goes that way, I hope they actually try to understand what’s involved.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Trans-athlete Anaya Bangar's inclusion in the Community Shield, which is quite literally an entry-level competition in Australia, has evoked reactions on both ends of the spectrum.



There has been empathy but criticism too, like South Africa great Marizanne Kapp's… pic.twitter.com/L5Wo2ki3nj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026

Kapp’s criticism was blunt

Kapp took her protest to Instagram, sharing an Australia Daily post and tagging WBBL, telling organisers and fans, “Absolutely ridiculous, this should not be allowed!” She wanted everyone in the cricket community to see her stance.

Marizanne Kapp’s Instagram story on Anaya Bangar. pic.twitter.com/ofbDpVXYPi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2026

As things stand, Anaya isn’t eligible for the WBBL

According to Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity, Jacqui Partridge, Anaya is still not eligible for the WBBL. She can play community cricket anywhere in Australia, though. Since “Premier Cricket,” is considered Community rather than Elite under Cricket Australia’s policy, Anaya can take part without restriction despite being a trans athlete.

To join the WBBL in 2027, Cricket Australia made things clear: Anaya will need a blood test proving her serum testosterone stays below 10 nmol/L, and she’ll need to keep meeting all other requirements set out in the policy.

ICC’s ruling

Last year, the International Cricket Council banned transgender players who have undergone male puberty from elite women’s cricket. Anaya wrote to the BCCI, but never got a reply. According to an Indian Express report, a senior official said the BCCI hasn’t taken a position on these cases yet, even after the ICC’s move.

Anaya has her sights set on the WBBL

Anaya wants to make an impact starting with club cricket in Australia, hoping her performance catches the eye of WBBL franchises. She said, “I want to be seen as a regular cricketer playing against some of the best players in the world.”

Revelations about harassment

Anaya also opened up about harassment she’s faced from fellow cricketers. In an interview last year, she said a few cricketers had randomly sent her nude photos. She described one person who would insult her in public, then ask for her pictures privately. She shared another painful memory from India, where a veteran cricketer told her, “Let’s go in the car; I want to sleep with you.”

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