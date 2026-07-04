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Echoes of Sachin Tendulkar's 119*: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revived a legacy that began at Old Trafford 36 years ago

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut at Old Trafford rekindled memories of Sachin Tendulkar's iconic unbeaten 119 at the same venue 36 years ago. Here's how one of Indian cricket's most cherished grounds once again became the stage for a teenage prodigy's arrival.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 09:14 PM IST

Echoes of Sachin Tendulkar's 119*: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revived a legacy that began at Old Trafford 36 years ago
17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Courtesy: X, BCCI)
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Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester really means something in Indian cricket history. It’s the place where two of India’s biggest young stars—Sachin Tendulkar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—left their mark, 36 years apart. The stadium has witnessed two major milestones for India: Sachin’s record-setting century in 1990, and Vaibhav’s historic debut in 2026.

During the second T20I of a five-match series against England—right there in Manchester—India capped Vaibhav for his first international game. Just 15 years old, the teenager stepped in for Sanju Samson in the lineup. Shreyas Iyer announced the switch after rain wiped out the first match.

Back in 1990, on August 14, Old Trafford watched Sachin Tendulkar come of age. He was just 17 years and 78 days old when he scored his first Test century, an unbeaten 119 that rescued India from defeat. That innings didn’t just save the match; it made Sachin the youngest Indian to score an international century, a record that’s still standing. At the time, no one younger had reached three figures in international cricket. Today, Sachin’s record is the fourth-youngest century in international cricket for a Test-playing nation.

Fast forward 36 years. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked onto the same ground, became the youngest Indian male cricketer to play for the senior team across formats—a record Sachin held since his own debut at age 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan. Now, Vaibhav isn’t just India’s youngest T20I player from a Test nation; he’s the second youngest full-member cricketer to play at the international level.

Old Trafford may be the “Theatre of Dreams” for football, but for Indian cricket, the ground is just as magical. It’s where Sachin wowed the world for the first time, and where Vaibhav got his first taste in international cricket.

Vaibhav still has almost two years if he wants to break Sachin’s record as India’s youngest centurion. But to break Vaibhav’s own debut record? That’s going to take an extraordinary new talent.

On his first outing, Vaibhav scored 14 at 15 years old. Back in the day, Sachin scored 15 in his own debut at 16. We all know what happened next—Sachin became a legend. As for Vaibhav, only time will tell if he’ll match the excitement that’s following him now.

Also read| IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes India's youngest international debutant

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